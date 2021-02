Tennis

Australian Open - Naomi Osaka: I want to play a girl who said I was their favourite player

Australian Open - Naomi Osaka says she wants to play long enough to face a girl in the future who said she was their favourite player. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne. Watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:00:34, 65 views, 40 minutes ago