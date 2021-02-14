Tennis

Australian Open: 'No chocolate for me tonight, this means a lot' - Simona Halep on Iga Swiatek win

'No chocolate for me tonight, this means a lot' - Simona Halep reflects on her impressive win over Iga Swiatek at the 2021 Australian Open. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:08:21, 166 views, 2 hours ago