Australian Open finalists Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev are the two best players in the world at the moment, according to Eurosport's Mats Wilander.

The Russian was in outrageously good form yet again as he ruthlessly disposed of Stefanos Tsitsipas to secure his 20th successive victory in style on Friday.

A day earlier, the top-seeded Djokovic cruised past another Russian, qualifier Aslan Karatsev, in straight sets to reach his ninth final at Melbourne Park.

Wilander, speaking ahead of Sunday's final, said that he believes the contest will feature the two top players in the world currently.

"I'm really looking forward to Djokovic against Medvedev," Wilander said, with the Serb holding a 4-3 head-to-head record over his opponent.

I think these are the two best players in the world at the moment, especially on these faster hard courts in Melbourne.

'Djokovic respects Medvedev a lot, he's getting close' - Wilander

"Obviously we're not 100 per cent sure how Djokovic is feeling physically, and Medvedev is not going away physically. He can be there for four hours, five hours, no problem.

"Before the match I think it is 51-49 in favour of Djokovic, but there are going to be a lot of long rallies and the conditions are going to suit both players.

"Medvedev is definitely the one younger player that Novak has had the most trouble against, but he has never lost in the final here - he is 8-0 in finals."

'Djokovic doesn't like playing against Medvedev' - Wilander

Fellow Eurosport expert Alex Corretja has predicted a ferocious final between the pair and did not hold back with his forecast for the intensity of the clash.

"They both need their serves, and their backhands are both unbelievable," Corretja told Eurosport. "Forehands? Novak moves his wrists a little bit more, but not too much more than Daniil.

"I think they will play like a mirror to each other with unbelievable backhand cross-courts, and they will change it up with down-the-line shots. They are both great competitors.

I think they are going to kill each other! I am expecting a very long match as both play a very similar game style.

Speaking in the Eurosport Cube on Friday, Wilander said Medvedev would be "out to cause hell for his opponent" in the final, with Djokovic aiming for his 18th Grand Slam title.

'He's the favourite' - Medvedev and Djokovic ready for final

