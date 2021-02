Tennis

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic 'daunting' for rivals in semi-finals - Tim Henman

Eurosport expert Tim Henman has hailed the guts and fighting spirit of world number one Novak Djokovic after he battled through to the semi-finals of the 2021 Australian Open after a gruelling victory over sixth seed Alexander Zverev on Rod Laver Arena. Henman believes the Serb represents a "daunting" opponent for his rivals in the last four.

