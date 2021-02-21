Beaten Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev has hailed Novak Djokovic as being one of the "cyborgs of tennis", along with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The 33-year-old defended his title yet again with an immense display of serving and counter-punching from the baseline as Medvedev's run of 20 successive wins came to an abrupt end.

It was another remarkable triumph for Djokovic, who has now won a staggering 18 Grand Slam titles and is within just two of the tallies racked up by rivals Federer and Nadal.

In his post-final press conference, the 25-year-old Medvedev was glowing in his praise for Djokovic, who he believes is a "cyborg" of the sport, along with his two legendary rivals.

"I've nothing else to say other than they are undoubtedly, like, I don't think anyone can argue with, the three biggest names in tennis history," Medvedev said.

"I'm talking only about results. I'm not talking off court, game. I'm talking about results. What they did in tennis is unbelievable for me, like I said last time.

"I'm 25 now. To win nine Australian Opens, I need to win every year until I'm 34. I mean, I believe in myself, but I don't think I'm able to do it. Same with Rafa. I mean, 13 Roland Garros...

We're talking about some Cyborgs of tennis in a good way. They're just unbelievable.

"Every time I go out there, when I say this, I'm not at all when I'm out there thinking about this, thinking, Okay, they are too strong for me.

"I always want to win. I beat some of them in some big tournaments, like London for example. I just need to be better next time in the Grand Slam finals against these two guys or Roger."

