Tennis

Australian Open - 'Outstanding' - The best of champion Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Park

The best of champion Novak Djokovic in his victorious 2021 Australian Open campaign. The world number one clinched his ninth title in Melbourne and 18th Grand Slam as he defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets on Rod Laver Arena. We take a look at some of his best points in another major title to remember.

