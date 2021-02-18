Jennifer Brady secured her place in the final of the 2021 Australian Open after beating Karolina Muchova, and awkwardly she thought she had won earlier than she actually did.

Brady won through to her first ever Grand Slam final with a 6-4 3-6 6-4 win on Rod Laver Arena against the Czech 25th seed.

Australian Open 'Women's tennis has a new boss' - Henin hails Osaka after Serena win 2 HOURS AGO

The American, playing in her second Grand Slam semi-final after the 2020 US Open, must have felt like she won the encounter on two occasions.

Serving for the match for the second time at 5-4 and 40-30, Brady dropped to her knees in delirious celebration as she thought she had won with a deep shot that forced Muchova to plant a forehand into the net.

But a heartbreaking late call from the umpire overruled the decision and, although it was the correct decision, left Brady to watch on in horror from her knees.

"How do you get over that?" Eurosport expert Jo Durie exclaimed on commentary at the time.

Fortunately for Brady, she did.

Jennifer Brady of the US celebrates winning against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova during their women's singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne Image credit: Getty Images

But it took the American a full 12 minutes to clinch the victory following that agonising moment when her dream appeared to be snatched away from her.

In Saturday's showpiece match, Brady will take on 2019 champion Naomi Osaka after the Japanese star beat Serena Williams in straight sets to advance.

Highlights: Brady beats Muchova in dramatic finale to set up Osaka showdown

- - -

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription for just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

Australian Open 'Playing against Serena a dream' - Osaka after reaching final 3 HOURS AGO