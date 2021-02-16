Tennis

Australian Open: 'Smashed to smithereens' - Ball kid cleans up mess from Novak Djokovic racket smash

Australian Open - 'Smashed to smithereens' - A ball kid cleans up the mess from Novak Djokovic's furious racket smash against Alexander Zverev.

