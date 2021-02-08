Australian star Nick Kyrgios was as hot-headed as ever during his first-round match against Frederico Ferreira Silva at the Australian Open.

In terms of the pure tennis, he did everything he needed to do in sweeping aside Ferreira Silva in straight sets, 6-4 6-4 6-4, in fairly straightforward fashion.

But between points, Kyrgios let rip with his camp as he battled against his doughty opponent in Melbourne.

The 25-year-old let out his frustrations on his supporters' box early in the match, asking to have one member of his entourage removed.

At one point the Canberra player, whose best result at Melbourne Park came as he reached the quarter-finals in 2015, yelled:

Tell your girlfriend to get out of my box!

Kyrgios has been in the headlines a great deal in the weeks preceding the first Grand Slam of the new season.

World number one Novak Djokovic said last week that he respects Nick Kyrgios' skills on the courts, but thinks the less said about the attitude of his long-time rival the better.

Kyrgios has consistently spoken out against Djokovic since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘I don't have much respect for him’ – Djokovic hits out at Kyrgios

