Tennis

Australian Open - 'Tell your girlfriend to get out of my box!' - Nick Kyrgios lets rip mid-match

Nick Kyrgios lost his temper with his team during his opening match at the 2021 Australian Open and, at one point, even yelled for one member to "tell your girlfriend to get out of my box!" The Australian won through to the second round in Melbourne. Watch the Australian Open on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:00:59, 462 views, 2 hours ago