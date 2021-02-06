Francesca Jones has told Eurosport that if she can have a positive impact on others through her tennis and story it would "mean a lot" to her.

The 20-year-old reached the Australian Open main draw after dismantling Lu Jiajing 6-0 6-1 in the final round of qualifying in Dubai.

Jones was born with a rare genetic disorder, Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia, which affects the fingers and toes. She has three fingers and a thumb on each hand, three toes on her right foot and four toes on her left. She also started life with webbed fingers and has fewer teeth than most people.

Having secured her place in the first round in Melbourne, where she will make her main-draw debut against American Shelby Rogers, the world number 241 wants to make an impact on and off the court.

"I would love to have even a minimal impact on people, their mentalities, their mindset," Jones told Eurosport.

It would be great to just help one person pick up a racket or pick up a study that they’ve been nervous about. So if I can just have the smallest impact on a child or an adult or whoever that would mean a lot to me.

"I just want to play my best tennis and I’ll do everything I can to do that and we will see where that takes me.

"We work to be at these events and I’ll continue working whenever this event is over for me. So this is something I have to approach as another match and I’m looking forward to just trying to give my all on that court."

Jones could not be more excited about the prospect of making her Grand Slam debut and says she has done everything possible to prepare for her match against Rogers.

"Every player has things they have to work on," she said. "Maybe balance is something maybe I have to give an extra few minutes a day to, but ultimately I’m just trying to evolve my physicality just like any other player on tour.

"I have a great team around me. My coach Andrew Guilera, who is over here, he is very familiar with players on tour; the Lawn Tennis Association, they have analysts who help me; and I’ll also be watching a couple of matches of hers [Shelby Rogers], some recent and some from last year. Hopefully that will give me the best preparation possible.

"I’m looking forward to getting out on court, of course. It’s a very special event, everyone calls it the ‘Happy Slam’ and, I know it’s unique circumstances, but the players are happy to be over here in Australia right now."

