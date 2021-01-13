Briton Francesca Jones reached the Australian Open main draw after dismantling Lu Jiajing 6-0 6-1 in the final round of qualifying in Dubai.

Jones, 20, needed just 61 minutes to qualify for her first Grand Slam.

"I'm just super happy to qualify and really looking forward to getting out to Oz," she said. "I've never been before and I'm sure it's going to be an amazing experience."

The result is made even more impressive as Jones was born with a rare genetic disorder, Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia (EEC), which affects the fingers and toes.

She has three fingers and a thumb on each hand, three toes on her right foot and four toes on her left. She also started life with webbed fingers and has fewer teeth than most people.

The Australian Open takes place in Melbourne from February 8-21, pushed back from its original start on January 18 due to quarantine restrictions in Victoria state.

Players must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, although they will be allowed out after two days to train, providing they test negative.

