Tennis

Australian Open tennis 2021 - Gael Monfils breaks down in tears in post-match press conference

Gael Monfils breaks down in tears in his post-match press conference after he lost to Emil Ruusuvuori in five sets. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 with Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin defending their titles in Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:00:56, 39 views, an hour ago