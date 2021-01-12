Here are some of the key details you need to know ahead of the 2021 Australian Open in Melbourne, including dates, live TV details, odds, tickets and more.

Players are set to face the “strongest and strictest” quarantine rules when they arrive in Melbourne for the first Slam of the year – and could be deported if they break the rules.

But let's also focus on some of the more normal aspects of the tournament, which has been postponed to February.

How to watch the Australian Open

You can watch the 2021 Australian Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can subscribe here.

What are the key dates?

With the Australian Open set to get underway on February 8, Tennis Australia announced a full blockbuster 'summer of tennis' calendar to kick off 2021.

"During our many months of planning for the Australian Open it’s been a priority to provide as many competition opportunities for the playing group as possible,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult year for everyone and the players have had limited opportunity to compete throughout 2020. These additional events will be vital to their Australian Open preparation.”

JANUARY 10-13: AO MEN'S QUALIFYING

Venue: Doha

JANUARY 10-13: AO WOMEN'S QUALIFYING

Venue: Dubai

JANUARY 31 - FEBRUARY 6: 2x WTA AND 2X ATP 250 TOURNAMENTS

64-player singles and 32-player doubles draws

Venue: Melbourne Park

FEBRUARY 1-5: ATP CUP

12-country teams, divided into four groups

Venue: Melbourne Park

FEBRUARY 8-21: AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2021

Venue: Melbourne Park

FEBRUARY 13-19: 1x WTA 250 TOURNAMENT

64-player singles and 32-player doubles draw

Venue: Melbourne Park

Australian Open schedule

8 February – Men’s and women’s singles first round

9 February – Men’s and women’s singles first round

10 February – Men’s and women’s singles second round

11 February – Men’s and women’s singles second round

12 February – Men’s and women’s singles third round

13 February – Men’s and women’s singles third round

14 February – Men’s and women’s singles fourth round

15 February – Men’s and women’s singles fourth round

16 February – Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

17 February – Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

18 February – Women’s semi-finals and first men’s semi-final

19 February – Second men’s semi-final

20 February – Women’s final

21 February – Men’s final

Odds

With the full entry lists not yet confirmed for either draw, here are the top-five provisional odds for the men's and women's singles draws.

Men's singles

Novak Djokovic - 5/4

Dominic Thiem - 4/1

Daniil Medvedev - 9/2

Rafael Nadal - 11/2

Stefanos Tsitsipas 12/1

Women's singles

Naomi Osaka - 11/2

Ash Barty - 8/1

Bianca Andreescu - 9/1

Serena Williams - 10/1

Iga Swiatek - 10/1

Tickets

This year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be three zones you can be in as a visitor to Melbourne Park.

Rod Laver Arena zone

Margaret Court Arena zone

John Cain Arena zone

You can find out more about the zones, tickets and all the relevant information on the official tournament website.

