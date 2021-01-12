Here are some of the key details you need to know ahead of the 2021 Australian Open in Melbourne, including dates, live TV details, odds, tickets and more.
Players are set to face the “strongest and strictest” quarantine rules when they arrive in Melbourne for the first Slam of the year – and could be deported if they break the rules.
But let's also focus on some of the more normal aspects of the tournament, which has been postponed to February.
How to watch the Australian Open
You can watch the 2021 Australian Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can subscribe here.
What are the key dates?
With the Australian Open set to get underway on February 8, Tennis Australia announced a full blockbuster 'summer of tennis' calendar to kick off 2021.
"During our many months of planning for the Australian Open it’s been a priority to provide as many competition opportunities for the playing group as possible,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.
“It’s been an incredibly difficult year for everyone and the players have had limited opportunity to compete throughout 2020. These additional events will be vital to their Australian Open preparation.”
JANUARY 10-13: AO MEN'S QUALIFYING
- Venue: Doha
JANUARY 10-13: AO WOMEN'S QUALIFYING
- Venue: Dubai
JANUARY 31 - FEBRUARY 6: 2x WTA AND 2X ATP 250 TOURNAMENTS
- 64-player singles and 32-player doubles draws
- Venue: Melbourne Park
FEBRUARY 1-5: ATP CUP
- 12-country teams, divided into four groups
- Venue: Melbourne Park
FEBRUARY 8-21: AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2021
- Venue: Melbourne Park
FEBRUARY 13-19: 1x WTA 250 TOURNAMENT
- 64-player singles and 32-player doubles draw
- Venue: Melbourne Park
Australian Open schedule
- 8 February – Men’s and women’s singles first round
- 9 February – Men’s and women’s singles first round
- 10 February – Men’s and women’s singles second round
- 11 February – Men’s and women’s singles second round
- 12 February – Men’s and women’s singles third round
- 13 February – Men’s and women’s singles third round
- 14 February – Men’s and women’s singles fourth round
- 15 February – Men’s and women’s singles fourth round
- 16 February – Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals
- 17 February – Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals
- 18 February – Women’s semi-finals and first men’s semi-final
- 19 February – Second men’s semi-final
- 20 February – Women’s final
- 21 February – Men’s final
Odds
With the full entry lists not yet confirmed for either draw, here are the top-five provisional odds for the men's and women's singles draws.
Men's singles
- Novak Djokovic - 5/4
- Dominic Thiem - 4/1
- Daniil Medvedev - 9/2
- Rafael Nadal - 11/2
- Stefanos Tsitsipas 12/1
Women's singles
- Naomi Osaka - 11/2
- Ash Barty - 8/1
- Bianca Andreescu - 9/1
- Serena Williams - 10/1
- Iga Swiatek - 10/1
Tickets
This year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be three zones you can be in as a visitor to Melbourne Park.
- Rod Laver Arena zone
- Margaret Court Arena zone
- John Cain Arena zone
You can find out more about the zones, tickets and all the relevant information on the official tournament website.