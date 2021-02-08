Serena Williams has explained the inspiration behind her eye-catching one-legged catsuit at the 2021 Australian Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion cruised into the second round in Melbourne with a 6-1 6-1 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Rod Laver Arena.

Williams, in her 100th match at the Australian Open, stormed through in style and also grabbed the attention with her striking suit.

After the match, the American spoke about the inspiration behind the outfit and the background to her latest Grand Slam fashion statement.

"I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete," she said.

"She was an amazing athlete for me growing up and watching her fashion, which was always changing.

"Her outfits were always amazing so that's where we started. Obviously we made some changes and tweaks to it and it became this."

"This is a good start, definitely vintage Serena," Serena added about her performance on the court.

"It's definitely good, I think I'm good at pacing myself at a Grand Slam. This is amazing.

Last year was very crazy for the world and to be able to do what I love and come out and compete and play a grand slam after the last 12 months makes me appreciate the moment even more.

On the Super Bowl, Serena said: "I'm American we love the Super Bowl. Tom Brady is in my age group so it's exciting!"

