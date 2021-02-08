Britain's Katie Boulter has been knocked out by Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the Australian Open in one hour and 11 minutes.

There were high hopes for Boulter who beat highly-rated American Coco Gauff in three sets at the Gippsland Trophy last week, but it took just 23 minutes for Kasatkina to win the opening set against the 23-year-old, taking it 6-1.

Boulter was broken again by the impressive Russian in the second set as she went 3-1 up.

At 5-2 down on Boulter's serve, the Brit did incredibly well to hang on and saved four match points before following up with a break to make it 5-4. But it was then that Kasatkina broke Boulter again to win the contest on her fifth match point.

Kasatkina will play either Aryna Sabalenka or Viktoria Kuzmova in the second round.

