Tennis

Australian Open tennis 2021 - Mats Wilander: 'Not once did I think that Novak Djokovic was injured'

World number one Novak Djokovic swept aside Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in straight sets in their Australian Open semi-final, and Eurosport experts Mats Wilander, Tim Henman and Barbara Schett all believe that he will represent a formidable challenge for his opponent in Sunday's showpiece on Rod Laver Arena.

