There was a special point during Dominic Thiem's routine, straight-sets win over Mikhail Kukushkin at the Australian Open.

The 2020 Australian Open finalist was made to work hard in the match, and that showed in the opening set in the first ever meeting between the pair as he was broken twice and had to fight off a set point at 6-5, but the Austrian finally took it 7-2 in the tie-break.

Then serving at 1-0 down in the second set and fending off a break point, Thiem produced a quite unbelievable finish to win a crazy point at a crucial stage in the match.

After nailing a stunning winner down the line, he turned and gestured to the sparse crowd on Rod Laver Arena as the Eurosport commentators roared.

"How good was that!" came the cry from the commentary box. "Yep, he likes it and so did they.

That is some point from the Austrian. That was something very, very special from Dominic Thiem!

"A wonderful, running forehand pass. Laser like, look at that!"

'Very, very special' - Watch Thiem win spectacular point against Kukushkin

Thiem will next face either Dominik Koepfer or Hugo Dellien in the second round in Melbourne.

"It was very interesting because it was our first meeting," he said post-match.

"There are not many guys left who I haven't faced on tour so that was really interesting. He is really experienced having played the fourth round here.

"I think he likes the conditions it's way faster and the first set was super challenging. A break down I think I saved some set points. In general I am very happy to be back and have a successful first round.

"The ATP Cup was tough because out of nowhere you're facing another top ten guy. It's best of three so there is no time to adjust. Courts are pretty quick this year that didn't help me too much last week.

I really like the Grand Slams you get more time to adjust to the conditions and your opponent and get used to your own game. I'm happy I made it in three sets today and I'm glad I'm into the next round.

- - -

