Novak Djokovic wasted little time in securing his place in the second round of the 2021 Australian Open.

Chardy was little match for the reigning champion, who is aiming to win his ninth title at Melbourne Park - his favourite Grand Slam.

Australian Open Australian Open LIVE - Kyrgios coming up; Zverev, Thiem through 5 HOURS AGO

The result ensured that Djokovic now has 14 wins in a row against Chardy – and 33 sets in succession.

'Djokovic knows he should have won that' - Chardy fights for point

The Serb did not even give away a single break opportunity all match as he cruised through in alarmingly confident fashion.

Remarkably, Djokovic only committed 11 unforced errors with 41 winners as he clinched the win in just one hour and 31 minutes.

‘I don't have much respect for him’ – Djokovic hits out at Kyrgios

The Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Australian Open How can Djokovic be beaten in Melbourne? 18 HOURS AGO