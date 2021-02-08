Serena Williams cruised into the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-1 6-1 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Rod Laver Arena.

Williams, in her 100th match at the Melbourne slam, got off to a disappointing start as the unseeded German broke in the opening game to momentarily raise the prospect of an upset.

Australian Open ‘Are they scared?’ – Crowds down on opening day of Australian Open AN HOUR AGO

But the American shook off the rust and bounced back with six unanswered games to wrap up the opening set in 28 minutes.

The second set was even more straightforward as Williams, whose game was simply too good for Siegemund, raced into a 4-0 lead before sealing the contest in 56 minutes when Siegemund double faulted.

Serena, who is looking to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 grand slam titles, will play Serbia's Nina Stojanovic in the second round after she beat Irina Begu in straight sets.

Highlights: Serena storms past Siegemund

Serena: I'm good at pacing myself

'This is a good start' - Serena after overcoming Siegemund

"This is a good start, definitely vintage Serena," Serena said post-match.

"It's definitely good, I think I'm good at pacing myself at a Grand Slam. This is amazing.

Last year was very crazy for the world and to be able to do what I love and come out and compete and play a grand slam after the last 12 months makes me appreciate the moment even more.

On the Super Bowl, Serena said: "I'm American we love the Super Bowl. Tom Brady is in my age group so it's exciting!"

The Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Australian Open Australian Open LIVE - Zverev and Thiem both through AN HOUR AGO