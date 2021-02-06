Simona Halep was hugely impressive as she raced past home favourite Lizette Cabrera at the Australian Open.

The 29-year-old conceded just three games as she overpowered and outclassed Cabrera in very fine fashion on Rod Laver Arena.

Australian Open Australian Open LIVE - Kyrgios coming up; Zverev, Thiem through 3 HOURS AGO

Perhaps most remarkably, Halep won 68 per cent of points on her opponent's first serve as she dominated from the back of the court.

Halep, who reached the final at Melbourne Park in 2018, is hoping to finally win the opening Grand Slam of the season this year.

For the wildcard Cabrera it was a chastening experience but also an incredible one as she was cheered on by the home fans and given a big ovation leaving the court.

Next up, Halep will face another Australian, Ajla Tomljanovic, in the second round.

Cabrera unleashes stunning winner against Halep

The Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Australian Open Australian Open 2021 order of play - Osaka, Serena, Djokovic in day one action YESTERDAY AT 08:56