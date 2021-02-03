After surviving a fortnight of quarantine in hotel rooms, the best men's and women's tennis players are eagerly awaiting the draw for the first Grand Slam of the season - the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are among those battling for the men's title, with the Serb shooting for a ninth title at Melbourne Park and the Spaniard targeting a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title.

Australian Open Covid drama hits Australian Open as 600 forced to isolate, including players 2 HOURS AGO

Home favourite Ash Barty will make her first Grand Slam appearance since a run to the semi-finals last year in the women's competition as Sofia Kenin defends her title and Serena Williams again chases that elusive 24th Slam title.

When is the draw?

The draw for the 2021 Australian Open takes place on Thursday February 4 at 7am GMT (6pm local time).

And when is the event?

The Australian Open starts at Melbourne Park on February 8 and concludes on February 21.

The tournament was pushed back three weeks from its usual January slot because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Top shots from 2020 Australian Open

How to watch the Australian Open

The Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Who are the top seeds?

Good question... and we don't actually have confirmation yet. But here are the rankings on the entry list, which will likely be replicated in the seedings.

Men's top 16 (entry list)

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Rafael Nadal

3. Dominic Thiem

4. Daniil Medvedev

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas

6. Alexander Zverev

7. Andrey Rublev

8. Diego Schwartzman

9. Matteo Berrettini

10. Gael Monfils

11. Denis Shapovalov

12. Roberto Bautista Agut

13. David Goffin

14. Milos Raonic

15. Pablo Carreno Busta

16. Fabio Fognini

A true trailblazer – re-live Serena's best Australian Open moments

Women's top 16 (entry list)

1. Ashleigh Barty

2. Simona Halep

3. Naomi Osaka

4. Sofia Kenin

5. Elina Svitolina

6. Karolina Pliskova

7. Aryna Sabalenka

8. Bianca Andreescu

9. Petra Kvitova

10. Serena Williams

11. Belinda Bencic

12. Victoria Azarenka

13. Johanna Konta

14. Garbina Muguruza

15. Iga Swiatek

16. Petra Martic

Who is missing?

Roger Federer and Andy Murray are the two big absentees.

The Swiss maestro is not thought to be fully fit for the opening Grand Slam of the season, although some reports have suggested he was reluctant to quarantine for two weeks by himself, nor force his family to endure a fortnight stuck in a hotel room.

Murray wanted to play and was offered a wildcard to compete due to his three-figure world ranking, but he contracted coronavirus prior to taking a chartered flight to Melbourne. The five-time finalist hoped to strike a deal with Tennis Australia that would allow him to compete, but he ultimately had to admit defeat.

"We’ve been in constant dialogue...to try and find a solution which would allow some form of workable quarantine, but we couldn’t make it work," said Murray. "I want to thank everyone there for their efforts, I’m devastated not to be playing out in Australia. It’s a country and tournament that I love."

Australian Open Andreescu opts out of Grampians Trophy YESTERDAY AT 09:41