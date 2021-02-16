Seven-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams stormed into the semi-finals of the 2021 edition of the event, and Eurosport's Mats Wilander and Tim Henman were hugely impressed.

Williams reached her 40th Grand Slam semi-final as she dismissed Simona Halep in emphatic fashion in their Australian Open quarter-final.

It was a fine performance from the American, who is in hot pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, and Wilander and Henman noted how good she is looking.

"Her footwork, that's what makes the difference," pointed out Wilander. "She doesn't have to rip every shot and she forced Halep to make mistakes.

I think this is the best I've seen Serena look, and it is good that she was tested in that second set.

"Serena didn't go away. We've seen her go away a bit over the last few years, and she didn't go away.

"Simona doesn't have that big serve and is relying on Serena making mistakes, but she decided not to make mistakes. The mind of Serena is strong again.

"She looks stronger. She is getting in position much better, and seems more keen to get back to the middle of the court after being pushed out-wide."

Henman agreed with Wilander, and said he believed that it was all about controlled aggression and setting the tone from the outset.

"She set the tone early and was so aggressive. When she has that controlled aggression she is so tough to play against.

"Simona dug her heels in, but on the day I think Serena was just too good. It slipped away from Halep, but Serena really earned it."

