Tennis

Australian Open: 'The best I've seen Serena look' - Mats Wilander and Tim Henman rave about Williams

Eurosport experts Mats Wilander and Tim Henman were blown away by the performance Serena Williams put on in defeating fellow former world number one Simona Halep in straight sets, 6-3 6-3, in their quarter-final clash at the Australian Open. The American was in sublime form as she reached the last four in Melbourne.

00:04:12, 229 views, 2 hours ago