Tennis

Australian Open - 'The eight-time champion is through' - See the moment Novak Djokovic won

Novak Djokovic overcame an injury concern to beat Milos Raonic and reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:00:19, 211 views, 2 hours ago