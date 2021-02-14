Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - Tim Henman: Fabio Fognini knows he can beat Rafael Nadal

Fabio Fognini’s wins over Rafael Nadal will stand him in good stead when the two clash in the Australian Open, according to Tim Henman. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

