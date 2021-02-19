Stefanos Tsitsipas was rebuked by the umpire after he slammed a water bottle to the ground during his Australian Open semi-final with Daniil Medvedev.

It was one-way traffic on Rod Laver Arena with the fourth-seeded Medvedev in cruise control when the Greek lost his temper in a big way at a changeover.

The Russian led 6-4 and 2-1 with a break in the second set when Tsitsipas hurled his water bottle to the ground and caused a big spillage on the court.

The umpire, James Keothavong, was immediately alerted to the fifth seed's indiscretion by Medvedev, who was clearly eager to see his opponent punished.

Keothavong got a group of ball kids on the case to hastily mop up the spillage on the court, while Tsitsipas seethed in his chair.

Eventually, the British umpire rebuked Tsitsipas before the restart, but ultimately let him off without an official warning for the tantrum.

"It's on the court also!" Medvedev reported to the umpire, who could quite clearly already see what had happened himself.

"Medvedev was very quick to get his opponent on the naughty step," said Eurosport commentator Simon Reed.

Frew McMillan added: "Yes, it's almost as though he's taken some salt out of his bag and thrown it onto Tsitsipas's open wound.

"I don't like that attitude, not that I agree with Tsitsipas's display of temper there. When he was down against Nadal we didn't see that level of frustration."

