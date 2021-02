Tennis

Australian Open - 'Worried in every moment' - Rafael Nadal never comfortable beating Fabio Fognini

Rafael Nadal recorded a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Fabio Fognini to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday but, despite the convincing margin of victory over his Italian rival, he was always wary about playing an opponent who had enjoyed success against him in the past. Nadal now faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in the next round.

