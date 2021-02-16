A furious Novak Djokovic took out his frustration with his racket in emphatic fashion during his Australian Open quarter-final with Alexander Zverev.

The world number one could not contain his anger midway through the crucial third set as he obliterated his racket on Rod Laver Arena as Zverev watched on.

Australian Open Djokovic launches huge ace in opening point against Zverev 3 HOURS AGO

Trailing to the German sixth seed at the time, the explosion of emotion appeared to help settle Djokovic as he roared back in stunning fashion to break his opponent twice and take the set.

In stark contrast, Zverev's intensity dropped considerably after assuming the early lead in the set having taken the opener on a tense tie-break.

After a botched return at deuce with Zverev leading 3-1 in the second set, Djokovic smashed his racket repeatedly in fury.

"Wow! He's been harnessing that for a while," said Eurosport commentator Chris Bradnam.

'Wow!' - Raging Djokovic destroys racket in furious reaction

"It's going to cost him! It would have cost him a lot more had he done that at Wimbledon."

"Yep, it's a shame, it's no good to anybody that," added Frew McMillan.

"It might be a nice souvenir for one of the ball kids."

There followed a delay as a ball kid was called by the umpire, requested by Djokovic, to run on and clean up the mess with a dustpan and brush.

In bizarre scenes, Zverev was forced to stand and wait at the service line as both players stood and watched the ball kid clean up the court.

"It is absolutely smashed to smithereens!" said Bradnam of the debris from Djokovic's racket. "It's everywhere!"

'Smashed to smithereens' - Ball kid cleans up mess from Djokovic racket smash

- - -

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription for just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

Australian Open Australian Open LIVE - Serena vs Halep in action, Karatsev into semis 5 HOURS AGO