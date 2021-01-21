Paula Badosa is the first player due to play in February's Australian Open in Melbourne to return a positive result for coronvirus while she is in quarantine.

Up to 72 competitors are in quarantine in their respective hotel rooms ahead of the February 8-21 Grand Slam, after passengers on three flights for competitors test positive for Covid-19.

Badosa, 23, arrived in Melbourne after playing in Abu Dhabi earlier this month and was on her seventh day in quarantine when she said her test came back positive.

"I'm feeling unwell and have symptoms, but I'll try to recover as soon as possible listening to the doctors. I've been taken to a health hotel to self isolate and be monitored," the world number 67 wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday ten people due to be at the Grand Slam event, including four players, returned positive results.

However, there has been confusion over the exact numbers, with several test results later reclassified by authorities as "viral shedding" from previous infections.

Tournament director Craig Tiley said two players who tested positive on Tuesday were non-contagious viral shedders.

The strict protocols have taken a toll on several frustrated players who have complained in recent days but South Africa's Kevin Anderson has appealed to them to show more respect for the local community's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

