Brazilian tennis umpire Carlos Bernardes has suffered a heart attack in Melbourne ahead of February's Australian Open and is recovering in hospital.

Brazilian website TenisNews reported he was doing well and was expected to be released from hospital on Saturday, and was conscious in photos seen on social media of him being wheeled into an ambulance

Bernardes has been an ATP Tour official since 1990 and has taken charge of the 2006 and 2008 US Open men's finals as well as the 2011 Wimbledon men's title decider.

More than 70 players and their entourages are confined to their hotel rooms for 14 days and unable to train for the February 8-21 Australian Open after passengers on three charter flights returned positive tests for Covid-19.

Men's world no. 1 Novak Djokovic has come under fire for criticising the lockdown while suggesting a series alternative measures to Tennis Australia. He has defended his actions on social media.

With additional reporting from Reuters

