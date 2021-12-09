Tournament director Craig Tiley has reiterated that "no one can play the Australian Open unless they are vaccinated" amid speculation surrounding Novak Djokovic's place on the entry list.

On Wednesday, the world number one's name appeared on the entry list for the tournament , which led to assumptions that he must be set to appear at Melbourne Park in January.

Ad

But Tiley has reminded everyone that "everyone goes on the entry list" and that "it's not a commitment list", thereby making clear that Djokovic's status remains unresolved for the time being.

Australian Open 'I'll miss seeing the fans' - Serena out of Australian Open, Djokovic on entry list YESTERDAY AT 08:38

"To be clear upfront, no one can play the Australian Open unless they are vaccinated," Tiley told ABC

"The only condition at which, outside of being vaccinated, that you could compete is if you receive a medically approved exemption from Australian authorities.

"I've seen reports this morning. There have been no medical exemptions that have been granted at this point.

Everyone goes on the entry list. It's not a commitment list about exactly who's in the draw.

"That comes in several weeks' time when the actual list and draw gets finalised for the Australian Open."

Djokovic claims 19th straight singles win at Davis Cup with Cilic success

Djokovic has still so far refused to confirm whether or not he has been vaccinated for Covid-19, even though he has made the entry lists for both the ATP Cup and the Australian Open.

The clear position from Tennis Australia remains that all players must adhere to local authority rules and it has denied applying for an exemption to Victoria's state protocols on behalf of the 34-year-old.

"All players, patrons and staff at the Australian Open have to be vaccinated," Tennis Australia said in a statement.

"Any suggestion that Tennis Australia is seeking 'loopholes' within this process is simply untrue."

Victoria's Deputy Premier James Merlino added: "Medical exemptions are just that - it's not a loophole for privileged tennis players."

The ATP Cup’s organisers have confirmed Djokovic’s attendance, saying on the ATP Tour website: "Top seed Serbia, headlined by world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, will lead Group A."

An ATP press release added: "World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev are the top-ranked singles players for Serbia and defending champions Russia respectively."

Djokovic cruises past Bublik in straight sets to level tie for Serbia

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Australian Open Djokovic named in ATP Cup team for Sydney ahead of Australian Open 07/12/2021 AT 10:22