Tennis

Drop shots, volleys and smashes – The best shots from Australian Open sensation Aslan Karatsev

Aslan Karatsev has taken the Australian Open by storm, waging his way to the semi-final at the first time of asking at a Grand Slam. Here are some of his best shots from Melbourne Park. You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:02:23, 74 views, 3 hours ago