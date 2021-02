Tennis

Eight-time champion - Re-live Novak Djokovic's best Australian Open moments

Novak Djokovic is arguably the Australian Open’s greatest ever competitor with eight titles. Here are 10 of his best moments from the tournament through the years. The 2021 Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:06:11, 40 views, an hour ago