Emma Raducanu "has the potential to be world number one" as she targets making an impact at the 2022 Australian Open, according to Greg Rusedski.

"I think she’s going to be a multiple Grand Slam champion," Rusedski told Sky Sports.

I think she has the potential to be a world number one.

"What she has done in her first two majors, there are very few that have done that.

"She got to the fourth round of Wimbledon in her first major and then she has gone on to win the US Open.

"There are only three other female players that have got to the fourth round or better in both events in their first two majors. Chris Evert, who was world number one and a multiple Slam winner, Jennifer Capriati, world number one and a multiple Slam winner, and Monica Seles, so she joins that category of elite superstars.

"We’ve never seen this in the game before, for someone to come through qualifying and go on to win a major, so her future is going to be exceptional so long as she can stay healthy, put the right team around her."

Rusedski, who reached the final of the US Open in 1997, concluded: "I think her future is going to be incredible."

Seeded number three at the Transylvania Open last week, Raducanu reached the quarter-finals before losing out to Marta Kostyuk in straight sets.

Away from the WTA Tour, she is also set to take part in an exhibition event at London's Royal Albert Hall on November 28 as part of a hectic schedule in the latter part of the year.

She will begin her preparations for Melbourne Park in January by playing an exhibition event in the Middle East in December.

The teenager is then likely to fly from Abu Dhabi straight to Australia in order to prepare for the first Grand Slam of the new season, which gets underway on January 17.

