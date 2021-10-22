Which events is Emma Raducanu going to be targeting in the run up to the 2022 Australian Open in January?

It looks set to be a very busy time for the 18-year-old as she racks up the tournaments, along with exhibition appearances, ahead of the first Grand Slam of the new season at Melbourne Park following her remarkable US Open triumph.

Raducanu has only played one match since her stunning crown at Flushing Meadows last month as she lost out to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round at Indian Wells.

Tennis ‘I was inspired by her’ - Norrie credits Raducanu’s US Open title for late season boost YESTERDAY AT 07:26

After the defeat she spoke of the need to manage expectations and 'cut herself some slack' looking ahead to ease some of the weight of the pressure.

"I’m kind of glad that what happened today happened so I can learn and take it as a lesson," she said. "So going forward, I’ll just have more experienced banked. I think it’s going to take me time to adjust really to what’s going on.

I mean, I’m still so new to everything. I mean, I’m 18 years old. I need to cut myself some slack.

'She looked so comfortable in the biggest moments' - Wilander in awe of Raducanu

Which events has she entered?

Currently ranked at No. 24 in the world, Raducanu is looking to further bolster her position ahead of the Australian Open by entering a number of events, while also hoping to qualify for the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico from November 10-17.

She had been due to take part in the Kremlin Cup this week in Moscow but ended up having to withdraw , citing a "tournament schedule change”.

“Unfortunately I’ve had to make a tournament schedule change and won’t be able to play Moscow this year, but I hope to compete there and in front of the Russian fans next year. I look forward to returning to the Tour in the next couple of weeks,” she said in a statement.

She has also provisionally entered the draws for the Transylvania Open, in her father’s home country of Romania, from October 25-31, plus the Upper Austria Ladies tournament in Linz from November 6.

Away from the WTA Tour, she is also set to take part in an exhibition event at London's Royal Albert Hall on November 28.

She will begin her preparations for Melbourne Park by playing an exhibition event in the Middle East in December.

Raducanu has signed up for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, which will take place from December 16-18.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain in action during a practice session on Day 2 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Image credit: Getty Images

The Brit does not yet know who she will be facing in Abu Dhabi, but she has spoken of her excitement ahead of the event.

“I’ve never been to Abu Dhabi and can’t wait to go and play in the championship,” she said.

“I know the UAE is celebrating its 50th anniversary at the beginning of December, so I’m sure it’s going to be amazing there and I’m excited to experience everything the country has to offer, both at the event and culturally.”

Raducanu is then likely to fly from Abu Dhabi straight to Australia in order to prepare for the first Grand Slam of the new season, which gets underway on January 17.

All tennis players are expected to have to quarantine for 14 days on their arrival in Australia, although the precise conditions have not been confirmed.

Tennis Raducanu will 'go through a lot of coaches' in her career, says Petchey 19/10/2021 AT 16:23