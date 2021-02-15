Ash Barty’s forehand and “tennis IQ” could prove to be the key to a successful Australian Open title bid after she moved into the quarter-finals .

The world number one secured her place in the final eight of the first Grand Slam of the year with a straightforward 6-3 6-4 win over her American opponent who just couldn’t live with the variety of the Australian.

Mats Wilander highlighted in the Eurosport Cube after the match how Barty’s ability to change up her forehand give her a tactical flexibility unmatched in the women’s game right now.

“She serves well and then 90% of the time she hits a forehand after the first serve is in play,” Wilander said.

We talk about her weakness being her backhand so much that we forget how good her forehand is. I’m not sure there is a better forehand in the women’s game.

“She can spin it. She can hook it short cross-court and she can flatten it out. The variety on the forehand is so good compared to the other women. The tactical skills of Barty is second to none.”

Mischa Zverev also spoke about the match intelligence of the number one seed who always looked in control against Rogers despite a wobble towards the end of the match which saw her broken at the first attempt to serve it out.

“Her tennis IQ is so high,” Zverev explained. “When she hits the ball she already knows what she wants to do with it and she knows what the answer is going to be from the opponent.

“She’s always thinking three, four steps ahead and she has the game to use all the different shots. She’s a pretty complete player.”

Barty won her maiden Grand Slam title on the clay courts of Roland Garros in 2019, but Zverev views the hard courts at Melbourne Park as the surface the world number one looks most comfortable on.

“At the moment, I would say so because she can move very well and she can read the game,” Zverev replied when asked whether this was Barty’s best surface.

“So even if she feels like she’s a little late or behind she can cover it with her eyes because her anticipation is incredible.

“She also has that heavy forehand which after the bounce the ball just accelerates so much more. She can still hit a heavy top spin winner and make it look really, really effortless.”

