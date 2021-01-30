Here are some of the key details you need to know ahead of the 2021 Great Ocean Road Open in Melbourne, including dates, live TV details, schedule and favourites.

Players faced the “strongest and strictest” quarantine rules when they arrived in Melbourne for the first Slam of the year – and could face deportation if they break the rules.

We review the more routine aspects of the tournament ahead the Australian Open later in February.

How to watch the Great Ocean Road Open

You can watch the 2021 Great Ocean Road Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can subscribe here.

What are the key dates?

With the Great Ocean Road Open set to get underway on February 1, Tennis Australia announced a full blockbuster 'summer of tennis' calendar to kick off 2021. Great Ocean Road is planned as a warm-up event.

"During our many months of planning for the Australian Open it’s been a priority to provide as many competition opportunities for the playing group as possible,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult year for everyone and the players have had limited opportunity to compete throughout 2020. These additional events will be vital to their Australian Open preparation.”

Great Ocean Road Open schedule

1 February - 7 February: Main draw

7 February: Singles final

Favourites

Here are the top five seeds for the tournament.

Men's singles

David Goffin

Karen Khachanov

Hubert Hurkacz

Jannik Sinner

Nikoloz Basilashvili

