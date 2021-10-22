Daniil Medvedev has backed his friend and rival, Novak Djokovic, over his views about vaccine privacy and said he also believes it should be a 'personal matter'.

Djokovic, the world No.1, is unsure if he will play at the 2022 Australian Open due to the strict Covid-19 protocols at the tournament – and will not reveal whether he has been vaccinated

The Serb has won in Melbourne for the last three years in succession and another victory - a record 10th - would see him move ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 21 Grand Slam titles.

While his views on his vaccine status have become polarising, Medvedev has thrown his support behind his friend and said that he has also "decided not to disclose medical things" but wants "to play in Australia".

"I liked what Novak said about this," Medvedev said. "He said the vaccination was a personal matter and he would not be making it public, and I also decided not to disclose medical things.

As for Australia, there everyone will see who is vaccinated and who is not.

"Of course, the players can say that they are injured, but this will be a play on words.

"I will not say whether I am vaccinated or not. But I want to play in Australia. Rules are clear: if you are unvaccinated, you will have to quarantine for two weeks."

Medvedev clinched his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows after beating Djokovic in the final and he is very clear about his goals moving forward.

"The goal is to win more Slams, become world No. 1 and be at the top for many more years," he said.

"For this I train, and will continue to do it, with even greater dedication. But again, the main goal is to improve and be demanding of yourself.

"It’s impossible to win everything, no one has won 60 matches in a row, but if you play well, there will be victories.

"Like everything in life, their dominance will also pass,” he said of the 'Big Three' of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

"Roger and Rafa finished the season early, they had injuries, they didn’t play the US Open, that’s a fact.

"But still, out of the last 20 Slams, 17 or 18 were taken by those three guys. The three of them are the greatest tennis players in history.

"Due to the fact that they are getting old, it became a little easier for us to play with them. In this regard, we were lucky.”

