After playing in front of supporters for the first time in over a year, a delighted Serena Williams couldn't remember what question she was asked in a post-match interview.

Speaking after beating Naomi Osaka 6-2 2-6 (10-7) in a 'super breaker' at the Day at the Drive exhibition tournament, Williams was determined to thank the fans for their support after almost a year playing behind closed doors.

In fact, she was so grateful that she forgot to answer the actual question.

"Thanks everyone for having us," said Serena.

'I'm sorry I forgot the question because I was so excited' - Williams on playing in front of fans

"We haven’t played in front of a crowd in over a year so this honestly really cool. Thanks for having us and trusting us with your laws. We are so happy just to be here and now it’s worth it.

"I kind of forgot the question because I’m just so excited to say thanks."

Williams is aiming for her 24th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, which has been hit by a disrupted build-up with scores of players forced into 'hard quarantine' and unable to leave their hotel room for two weeks.

