Tennis

'I'm not going to hand it over to them' - Novak Djokovic says Next Gen 'have a lot of work to do'

Novak Djokovic was teleported into the Cube following his Australian Open semi-final win over Aslan Karatsev to discuss his unique route to the final. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne.

