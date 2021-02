Tennis

'It wasn’t worth risking my health!’ – Nick Kyrgios on missing 2020 season

Nick Kyrgios said he elected not to play during the global pandemic as the risk to health was too great. The 2021 Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. The opening Grand Slam of the season in Melbourne runs from February 8 until February 21.

