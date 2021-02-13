Daniil Medvedev has sworn off sugary foods for the duration of the Australian Open, but says he has five cakes in his hotel room.

The Russian, who beat Serbia's Filip Krajinovic 6-3 6-3 4-6 3-6 6-0 on Saturday, admits he has a sweet tooth but says he is denying himself treats to boost his chances of winning a maiden Grand Slam in Melbourne.

"I just like sugar... sweet desserts, tiramisu, panna cotta, anything," Medvedev told a news conference. "(But) I don't eat sugar during the tournament.

"I've got five cakes in my room. After the tournament it's going to be a big fight with the cakes."

Medvedev's skinny frame is a result of his naturally high metabolism, but the 25-year-old has also begun being careful about what he eats.

"So many people when they see me, they say, 'OK, I never saw anybody eat so much'. But I can't get up even one kilo, I swear," he said. "Many people probably hate me for this.

"Now I'm coming back to like two or three years ago when I tried to take care of what I eat. I've started to take more and more care about it because I feel it's very important."

