Naomi Osaka made a winning return in her first match in four months.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who has not featured since crashing out in the US Open third round in September, beat Alize Cornet 6-4 3-6 6-3 in the Melbourne Summer Set 1 tournament on Rod Laver Arena.

The result is a huge boost ahead of the Australian Open, where she arrives as the defending champion, but having slipped to 13th in the world rankings.

“I really love playing here,” Osaka said in her on-court interview. “I love New York, but this might be my favourite Slam. It always feels good to come back here.”

Osaka took a hiatus from tennis after New York after admitting she was “dealing with some stuff” in an emotional press conference in September.

She also withdrew from the French Open in May after being threatened with expulsion over a press boycott.

Two-time champion Osaka gears up for defence of her Australian Open title

However, she largely impressed against world No. 61 Cornet and could have wrapped up the match in straight sets had her serve not deserted her in the second.

“I probably made a lot of unforced errors today, but I kind of expected that because it was the first match," she said.

"I was kind of nervous, but I’m happy I was able to hold my serve in the last game.”

The Australian Open starts on January 17.

