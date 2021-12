Tennis

Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios and Daniil Medvedev star - Men's Top 10: Best shots from Australian Open 2021

Check out the best shots from the 2021 Australian Open men's draw, featuring Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios and Daniil Medvedev. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:04:03, 24/02/2021 at 17:44