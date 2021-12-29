Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Cup in Sydney with his participation at the 2022 Australian Open still uncertain, while Andrey Rublev has also withdrawn.

Djokovic is officially entered to play the Australian Open, but he was also a confirmed participant at the ATP Cup, which starts on January 1, prior to being ruled out on Wednesday.

Ad

Australian Open Djokovic looking 'more likely' to play Australian Open 18 HOURS AGO

All players competing at the Australian Open or the warm-up events in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide need to be vaccinated, unless they have a medical exemption.

Russian star Rublev has also withdrawn from the ATP Cup, along with compatriots Aslan Karatsev and Evgeny Donskoy, with Evgeny Karlovskiy joining the team.

Meanwhile, France has joined the ATP Cup line up, replacing Austria in Group B, following the withdrawals of Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak.

World No. 35 Ugo Humbert will lead the French team, and he will be joined by Arthur Rinderknech, Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabrice Martin.

The ATP Cup will begin on January 1 at the Ken Rosewall Arena and Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Australian Open Quarantine, close contacts, testing: What are the rules for players at Australian Open? A DAY AGO