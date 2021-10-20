Novak Djokovic has been specifically told that he "will need to be double vaccinated" by the Australian Immigration Minister ahead of the Grand Slam in Melbourne.

The world No.1 is unsure if he will play the 2022 Australian Open due to the strict Covid-19 protocols at the tournament – and will not reveal whether he has been vaccinated

Djokovic has won in Melbourne for the last three years in succession and another victory - a record 10th - would see him move ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 21 Grand Slam titles.

Australian Open Unvaccinated players 'unlikely' to be allowed to play at Australian Open YESTERDAY AT 08:46

But none of that bothers Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, who has sent another strong message to all the players ahead of the first major of the 2022 season.

“You’ll need to be double vaccinated to visit Australia," Hawke told Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio.

"That’s a universal application, not just to tennis players. I mean that every visitor to Australia will need to be double vaccinated.

I don’t have a message to Novak. I have a message to everybody that wishes to visit Australia. He’ll need to be double vaccinated.

Australia’s Health Minister Greg Hunt agreed: "They apply to everyone without fear or favour. It doesn’t matter whether you are No. 1 in the world or you are anything else."

'Novak has to work on the Wi-Fi!' - Medvedev teases Djokovic about internet

Djokovic had told Serbian newspaper Blic: "I still don't know if I will play in Melbourne.

“I am following the situation around Australia and, as far as I understand, the final decision of the government of Australia and Tennis Australia will be in two weeks, so it is the first or second week of November.

“I do not believe that the conditions will change much in relation to what we already know. As was the case this year, there will be plenty of restrictions. What I heard from my manager, who is in direct contact with people from the Australian federation, is that they are trying to improve conditions for everyone. Both for those who have been vaccinated and for those who have not.”

Djokovic is among those yet to confirm whether he has been vaccinated or not, having said in the past that he hoped it would not be made mandatory in order to play.

“I will not reveal my status whether I have been vaccinated or not,” he said.

“It is a private matter and, according to our law, whoever asks you, you can in some way charge him for asking you. That is an immoderate question. Too many people today allow themselves such freedom to ask things and condemn a person. Whatever you answer, 'Yes, I didn't, maybe, I don't know, I'm thinking', they will abuse it.

'It's very special' - Wilander reacts to Discovery extending Australian Open partnership

“The media has become…I have no word how to describe it. It spreads fear and panic among people and I don’t want to participate in that rift. I feel that everyone is hostile. I don’t want to give them a reason to write some things about me.

“Now what I told you, one of your editors can take and make a scandal out of it. I don't want to take part in any storm that is happening right now. I'm telling you, I don't know if I'll go [to Melbourne]. Of course I want to go, Australia is my most successful Grand Slam, I want to participate, I love this sport, I still have motivation.”

Players will again have to quarantine upon arrival in Australia and will also have to live in bio-secure bubbles. They may also have to be vaccinated to compete, with the state of Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, having introduced a vaccine mandate for all professional athletes.

Tennis Djokovic won't reveal vaccination status and unsure about Australian Open YESTERDAY AT 19:11