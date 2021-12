Tennis

Serena Williams' top 10 shots from Australian Open 2021 at Melbourne Park

Enjoy watching back Serena Williams' top 10 shots from her impressive run at Melbourne Park. Japanese superstar Naomi Osaka ended up winning the Australian Open women's singles final for her second crown in Australia and fourth Grand Slam. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:04:47, 24/02/2021 at 11:47