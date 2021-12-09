Virginia Wade has urged Emma Raducanu not to let sponsorship deals turn her head and enjoy "a couple of good, steady, learning years" with other stars now wanting to beat her.

Her predecessor is full of praise for the teenager, but cautioned that Raducanu will now be a player targeted by other players on tour.

Wade warned that a period of consolidation will now be natural for a young player, and that more "spectacular" success should not necessarily be expected.

“There are an awful lot of very good players and she’s got a target on her now. They all desperately want to beat her,” Wade, who won her last Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 1977, told Radio Times.

She’s very smart, intelligent, well-balanced, serious. She really applies herself. She problem-solves on the court.

“We don’t need to expect anything spectacular in the next few years. Give her a couple of good, steady, learning years.”

Raducanu has enjoyed a rapid, remarkable rise to prominence since beginning an extraordinary summer by surging into the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Wade has cautioned the 19-year-old to ensure that she remains focussed on tennis, reminding Raducanu that success off the court goes hand-in-hand with good performances on it.

“Getting all these endorsements can turn these young players’ heads," Wade explained.

“You’ve got to remember you got [sponsorship deals] because you’re a good tennis player, and not for any other reason.

“So you’d better stay being a good tennis player.”

Raducanu has climbed to 19th in the world rankings, having begun the year 343rd.

She is due to be among the contenders for the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne on Monday 17 January.

