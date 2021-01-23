Joao Sousa has said he will not make his way to Australia for this year's Australian Open despite testing negative for coronavirus.
Seventy-two players are currently confined to their rooms in Melbourne ahead of the Feb. 8-21 Grand Slam after positive cases were discovered on three flights ferrying them to Australia.
Sousa said he tested positive for COVID-19 before his departure but has since returned a negative test and is asymptomatic.
"Even though I already tested negative and have no symptoms, due to the strict rules of the Australian government, I won't be able to travel," Sousa wrote on Instagram on Saturday.
Sousa has not missed the main draw of a Grand Slam since 2013 when he was eliminated in the Wimbledon qualifiers.
The 31-year-old joins former world number one Andy Murray among players withdrawing from the year's first Grand Slam after testing positive for the virus.
